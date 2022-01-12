Today's events for Wednesday, Jan. 12

We’re almost halfway through January, which means you still have plenty of time to celebrate Oatmeal Month. And if starting your day with a warm bowl of mushy oats is your way of “celebrating,” have at it!

Did you make a New Year’s promise to visit some of our fine local museums? You can start today at the Kenosha Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave. Inside the museum, the exhibit “Defending the Union — Immigrant Soldiers in the Civil War” is open through Jan. 16. The exhibit celebrates the role foreign-born men played in the Union Army. In this exhibit, created by the Civil War Museum staff, military records and personal narratives of Union veterans explain why so many men from so many places took part in the war. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. General museum admission is free. There is a fee for the museum’s “Fiery Trial” permanent exhibit and the “Seeing the Elephant” 360-degree film ($5 for Kenosha and Somers residents; $9 general admission; free for ages 15 and younger when accompanied by an adult). 262-653-4141 or https://museums.kenosha.org/civilwar

The City of Kenosha’s ice skating rink, in Veterans Memorial Park outside City Hall, is open daily until 10 p.m. for skating under the lights (weather permitting, of course). Skating is free, and you can check out free skates at the Skate Hut from 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Racine County’s River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, offers ski and snowshoe rentals. And new this year are family-friendly kicksleds. Winter equipment rentals are available on a first-come basis, when snow conditions allow, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, call 262-639-1515 or go to riverbendracine.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.