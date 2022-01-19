Today's events for Wednesday, Jan. 19

Look what’s popping up: It’s Popcorn Day! So pop up your favorite flavor combination — butter-and-salt, caramel, cheese or a tasty combo — and enjoy this popular snack. Popcorn is also a great dinner option ... or so we’re told. Not that we’d ever much on popcorn for supper, right?

Count us in: The Southport Sound Big Band will perform a program featuring the music of the Count Basie Orchestra tonight at Kenosha Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave. The music starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., hosts a free Museum Munchkins program this morning. The free program is 9:30 to 10 a.m. and is geared toward preschoolers. Today’s theme is related to Kindness Week. Each week, the group explores a new theme with stories, songs, and activities using pieces from the museum’s collection.

The Kenosha Public Museum has also reopened its Field Station. The children’s area on the first floor of the museum has been updated, with new art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more. Admission is free.

Looking for live music tonight? Mark Paffrath hosts the Union Park Tavern Open Mic from 8 to 11 every Wednesday night at the venue, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome. Enjoy!

