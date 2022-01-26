Today's events for Wednesday, Jan. 26

It’s Peanut Brittle Day, and be very careful when celebrating this crunchy treat. It’s delicious but also potentially a tooth-breaker!

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., hosts a free Museum Munchkins program this morning. The free program is 9:30 to 10 a.m. and is geared toward preschoolers. Today’s theme is giant beavers. Each week, the group explores a new theme with stories, songs, and activities using pieces from the museum’s collection.

The Kenosha Public Museum has also reopened its Field Station. The children’s area on the first floor of the museum has been updated, with new art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more. Admission is free.

Looking for live music tonight? Mark Paffrath hosts the Union Park Tavern Open Mic from 8 to 11 every Wednesday night at the venue, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome. Enjoy!

Enjoy this fresh snow — but BUNDLE UP in these frigid temps! — at the Pringle Nature Center, located inside Bristol Woods County Park at 9800 160th Ave. Pringle offers snowshoe rentals from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sundays. No reservations are required Tuesday through Saturday, but people should call ahead to confirm trail conditions and availability. Sunday rentals are by reservation; go to pringlenc.org/rentals. The rental cost is $5 per pair.

Not into snowshoeing? There are plenty of places to cross-country ski or take out the sled and go sliding. Popular sledding spots include Washington Park, 1821 Washington Road; Alford Park, 2901 Alford Drive; and Fox River Park, at the intersection of highways F and W in Silver Lake. Probably the most popular sledding hill is in Petrifying Springs Park, 4909 Seventh St. in Somers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.