Today's events for Wednesday, Jan. 5

It’s Bird Day, and we hope you’ll celebrate by appreciating our fine feathered friends. You can enjoy their singing every day and, like many people do, put out bird feeders and help them get through the cold winter months.

Did you make a New Year’s promise to visit some of our fine local museums? You can start today at the Kenosha Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave. Inside the museum, the exhibit “Defending the Union — Immigrant Soldiers in the Civil War” is open through Jan. 16. The exhibit celebrates the role foreign-born men played in the Union Army. In this exhibit, created by the Civil War Museum staff, military records and personal narratives of Union veterans explain why so many men from so many places took part in the war. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. General museum admission is free. There is a fee for the museum’s “Fiery Trial” permanent exhibit and the “Seeing the Elephant” 360-degree film ($5 for Kenosha and Somers residents; $9 general admission; free for ages 15 and younger when accompanied by an adult). 262-653-4141 or https://museums.kenosha.org/civilwar