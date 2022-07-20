Today's events for Wednesday, July 20

Today is Hot Dog Day. Whether you like yours Chicago style, with chili and cheese, or just plain ol’ ketchup, make it a Dog Day Afternoon. It’s also Moon Day, celebrating the moon landing that happened on July 20, 1969, when astronaut Neil Armstrong became the first human to step down onto the cratered surface of the moon. He marked the occasion with these words: “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.” To celebrate, watch a space-related film like “First Man” or “Apollo 13” or one of the many documentaries made about the moon landing. You can also just howl at the moon!

Start your morning with the Kenosha Library System. An all-ages story time starts at 9:30 a.m. in Schulte Park, 4400 87th Place. Story time is 9:30 to 10 a.m., followed by bubbles and music until 10:45 a.m. Admission is free. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair.

Head to Public Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th St., for an evening of opera snippets and musical theater songs, hosted by the Kenosha Opera Festival. The free, informal event starts at 5 p.m.

The Kenosha Pops Concert Band performs a program celebrating “The Final Frontier,” with music (from “Star Trek” and “Star Wars”) celebrating outer space. The program also features tuba soloist Marty Erickson. 7 tonight on the band shell in Pennoyer Park, at 35th Street and Seventh Avenue at the lakefront. Admission is free. Note: Bench seating is provided. Audience members may also bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.