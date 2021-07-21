Today's events for Wednesday, July 21

It’s Junk Food Day! For 24 hours, you can forget all about your healthy eating habits. Instead, indulge in your favorite snacks, whether you prefer salty or sweet — or both! That means Cheetos for breakfast, potato chips for lunch and a whole pan of Rice Krispie treats for supper.

The Kenosha Pops Concert Band continues its 99th season. It’s a busy night at the band shell: The 12-piece trombone choir, Bone Appetit, performs pre-concert music starting at 6:15 p.m. The concert also includes a women’s suffrage celebration, with vocalist Melissa Cardamone, Judge Mary K. Wagner and Miss Juneteenth Jada Robinson. Bonus: Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be available from 6 to 7 p.m. to all eventgoers ages 12 and up. Pops Band concerts are 7 p.m. Wednesdays in Pennoyer Park, 35th Street and Seventh Avenue. Park benches are also provided at the band shell, or audience members can bring lawn chairs or blankets.

The 2021 season of Aquanuts Water Shows is up and running in Twin Lakes. This is the team’s first show since being crowned state champions Sunday in Wisconsin Rapids. It’s the team’s first time state title since 1986.The free water-ski shows are 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. Shows are in Lance Park, 55 Lance Drive in Twin Lakes. www.aquanutwatershows.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.