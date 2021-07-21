 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's events for Wednesday, July 21
View Comments
alert
GO Today

Today's events for Wednesday, July 21

{{featured_button_text}}
junk food day photo

We’ve all been told that certain foods are unhealthy and should be avoided when trying to live a healthy lifestyle. Well, experts have revealed that these four foods are not as unhealthy as you think. White bread found in the grocery store doesn't have much nutritional value but this is not the case for all white bread. Homemade white bread is perfectly fine to eat in moderation, according to nutritionists. Pizza that is loaded with vegetables and low-fat cheese has several nutritional benefits. Although it’s still good to avoid eating greasy pizzas regularly. Potatoes are packed full of nutrients and can be cooked in a variety of ways. The best way to enjoy potatoes is to bake or air-fry them. Popcorn that you pop yourself over a stove is a tasty, high-fiber snack option. It only becomes unhealthy if you add lots of butter or salt to the popcorn.

It’s Junk Food Day! For 24 hours, you can forget all about your healthy eating habits. Instead, indulge in your favorite snacks, whether you prefer salty or sweet — or both! That means Cheetos for breakfast, potato chips for lunch and a whole pan of Rice Krispie treats for supper.

The Kenosha Pops Concert Band continues its 99th season. It’s a busy night at the band shell: The 12-piece trombone choir, Bone Appetit, performs pre-concert music starting at 6:15 p.m. The concert also includes a women’s suffrage celebration, with vocalist Melissa Cardamone, Judge Mary K. Wagner and Miss Juneteenth Jada Robinson. Bonus: Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be available from 6 to 7 p.m. to all eventgoers ages 12 and up. Pops Band concerts are 7 p.m. Wednesdays in Pennoyer Park, 35th Street and Seventh Avenue. Park benches are also provided at the band shell, or audience members can bring lawn chairs or blankets.

The 2021 season of Aquanuts Water Shows is up and running in Twin Lakes. This is the team’s first show since being crowned state champions Sunday in Wisconsin Rapids. It’s the team’s first time state title since 1986.The free water-ski shows are 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. Shows are in Lance Park, 55 Lance Drive in Twin Lakes. www.aquanutwatershows.com.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert