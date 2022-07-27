Today's events for Wednesday, July 27

It’s National Scotch Day, which we encourage you to celebrate responsibly. Or maybe they mean the tape? In that case, tape to your heart’s content.

The Kenosha History Center’s Homecoming Car Show events continue today with an Evening Car Cruise-in at Mars Cheese Castle, on the west side of I-94 north of Highway 142. The cars will be there from 4 to 8 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Also today: An open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Alfano Performance AMC Speed Shop, 3401 Roosevelt Road; “Dyno Day” from noon to 4 p.m. at Don’s Auto Parts & Machine Shop, 681`4 39th Ave.; and racing starting at 5 p.m. at Great Lakes Dragaway in Union Grove. The big car show/swap meet is on Saturday in Kennedy Park. To register a vehicle for the show, go to kenoshahistorycenter.org.

The Kenosha Pops Concert Band performs a program celebrating “The Wild West,” including music from “Paint Your Wagon” and the theme to the 1960 film “The Magnificent Seven.” The program also features music from “the 1990s and beyond.” 7 tonight on the band shell in Pennoyer Park, at 35th Street and Seventh Avenue at the lakefront. Admission is free. Note: Bench seating is provided. Audience members may also bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.