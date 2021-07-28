Today's events for Wednesday, July 28

How sweet is this? It’s Milk Chocolate Day. We prefer ours mixed with peanut butter, hazelnuts or whatever’s in those Kit Kat bars.

Lincoln Park Live! is back tonight with two bands, performing in Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave. Grooveline, performing R&B, country and pop music, is up first at 6 p.m.; Betsy Ade & the Well Known Strangers perform at 7:30 p.m., playing cello-infused, alternative pop/rock. Admission is free. Bonus: Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be available from 5 to 6 p.m. to all eventgoers ages 12 and up.

The Kenosha Pops Concert Band continues its 99th season with a program featuring vocalist Greg Berg. Bonus: Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be available from 6 to 7 p.m. to all eventgoers ages 12 and up. Pops Band concerts are 7 p.m. Wednesdays in Pennoyer Park, 35th Street and Seventh Avenue. Park benches are also provided at the band shell, or audience members can bring lawn chairs or blankets. Admission is free.

The 2021 season of Aquanuts Water Shows is up and running in Twin Lakes. The team was recently crowned state champions. It’s the team’s first time state title since 1986. The free water-ski shows are 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. The free shows are in Lance Park, 55 Lance Drive in Twin Lakes. www.aquanutwatershows.com.

