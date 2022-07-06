 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's events for Wednesday, July 6

Waco Brothers

Jon Langford, far right, and the rest of the Waco Brothers are performing July 6 in Downtown Kenosha.

It’s Fried Chicken Day, so enjoy this all-American favorite. Chicken and waffles for breakfast, anyone?

Start your morning with the Kenosha Library System. An all-ages story time starts at 9:30 a.m. in Schulte Park, 4400 87th Place. Story time is 9:30 to 10 a.m., followed by bubbles and music until 10:45 a.m. Admission is free. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair.

The Kenosha Pops Concert Band will try again tonight — after Monday’s concert was rained out — to perform a patriotic program on the band shell in Pennoyer Park, at 35th Street and Seventh Avenue at the lakefront. Admission is free. Note: Bench seating is provided. Audience members may also bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.

The Waco Brothers — a Chicago-based group whose music has been described, variously, as “hellfire country” and “mournful punk” — are performing 9 to 11 tonight (July 6) at Public Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th St. Tickets are $20 at eventbrite.com (search “Waco Brothers”). This show is part of the “Kenosha Concerts collection” by Kmack Productions.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.

