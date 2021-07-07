Today's events for Wednesday, July 7

It’s Chocolate Day, so indulge your sweet tooth. We like ours dark, with hazelnuts ... hint hint. We also want to try those new marshmallows WITH THE CHOCOLATE STUFFED INSIDE!

Start your morning with the Kenosha Library System. An all-ages story time starts at 9:30 a.m. in Schulte Park, 4400 87th Place. “Miss Tessa” will lead the story time under the park’s picnic shelter from 9:30 to 10 a.m., followed by bubbles and music until 10:45 a.m. Visitors are also welcome to “climb aboard KPL’s Bookmobile or Book Truck to get or use your library card while at the park.” Admission is free. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair.

Strike up the band! The Kenosha Pops Concert Band, that is. The city’s band is performing on the Sesquicentennial Band Shell in Pennoyer Park. The concert starts at 7 p.m. in the park, at Seventh Avenue and 35th Street. Admission is free. Audience members should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Park benches are also provided at the band shell. For more on the concert, see Page B4.