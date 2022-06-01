Today's events for Wednesday, June 1

It’s usually not too exciting when a month starts its run — but this isn’t just any month. It’s June. As in “June is bustin’ out all over!” And what’s it bustin’ out with? Summer events, which can include everything from a county fair to a free concert in a park to that walk you’re going to take tonight after supper. Go on. Walking is good for you, and it stays light outside until almost 9 p.m. If you’re real good, maybe you can stop for ice cream before heading home.

... And speaking of ice cream ... Not only is June a month of long summer days, it’s also Dairy Month. Since we’re living in the Dairy State, it’s your patriotic duty to consume as many dairy products as possible during Dairy Month. Sure, you could pour skim milk over your breakfast cereal and enjoy some plain Greek yogurt with fruit after lunch. But we prefer to celebrate Dairy Month in the most delicious way — and that means eating ice cream! And we’re pretty sure whipped cream is also a dairy product, so go ahead and build that sundae.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting the Transparent Watercolor Society’s annual exhibit, showcasing 80 paintings from the top transparent watercolor artists in the country. Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week again, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.

Looking for live music tonight? Mark Paffrath hosts the Union Park Tavern Open Mic from 8 to 11 every Wednesday night at the venue, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free,

and everyone is welcome. Enjoy!

