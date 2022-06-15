Today's events for Wednesday, June 15

It’s Nature Photography Day, so capture some images when you’re out and about today in one of our gorgeous parks. And if you’d like to share your photo here in the Kenosha News, email newsroom@kenoshanews.com.

Bark if you love baseball! The Kenosha Kingfish are playing a doubleheader today at Simmons Field, including the first of three Bark in the Park games this summer. Up first at 11:35 a.m. is a Kids’ Day game. Then, at 6:35 p.m., it’s “Bark in the Park.” Well-behaved dogs are welcome at Simmons Field for some baseball action. (We also expect to see Bubba, the team’s ballpark dog.) The team is selling a Puppy Pass ($40) that includes tickets for you and your pup for the three Park in the Bark games (June 15, July 14 and Aug. 10), plus extras including a Kingfish leash, bandana and Frisbee. To purchase tickets, call 262-653-0900, log on at kingfishbaseball.com or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field.

The Kenosha Pops Concert Band starts its 100th season tonight on the band shell in Pennoyer Park, at 35th Street and Seventh Avenue at the lakefront. Pre-concert music will start at 6 p.m. with the Dave Braun Trio. Admission is free. Note: Bench seating is provided. Audience members may also bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week again, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.

