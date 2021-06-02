Today's events for Wednesday, June 2

It’s Running Day, so work up a sweat while you go about your business. Hopefully, you’re running to get some ice cream, now that it’s June and we should all be enjoying ice cream every day.

Wingo Wednesdays are back at the Biergarten in Petrifying Springs County Park. Visitors can play free rounds of Bingo, starting at 6 p.m., and purchase chicken wings from the Mr. Wings Food Stand, starting at 4:30 p.m. The Biergarten, which opened in May of 2017, is now open seven days a week, starting at 4 p.m. weekdays and at noon on Saturday and Sunday. The food and beverage menu can be viewed online at www.petsbiergarten.com. The Biergarten is located at the southern entrance to the park, 5555 Seventh St. All ages are welcome, along with leashed, well behaved dogs. Note: Cash only; no credit cards are accepted. (There is an ATM available.)