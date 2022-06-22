Today's events for Wednesday, June 22

It’s National Onion Rings Day ... and you know what to do! Keep plenty of napkins on hand for all that greasy goodness.
- Start your morning with the Kenosha Library System. An all-ages story time starts at 9:30 a.m. in Schulte Park, 4400 87th Place. Story time is 9:30 to 10 a.m., followed by bubbles and music until 10:45 a.m. Admission is free. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair.
- The Kenosha Pops Concert Band continues its 100th season tonight on the band shell in Pennoyer Park, at 35th Street and Seventh Avenue at the lakefront. The guest vocalist is Lou Rugani. Pre-concert music will start at 6:15 p.m. with The Hungry Five group. Admission is free. Note: Bench seating is provided. Audience members may also bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.
- The "Lakeside Lounge" is back this evening at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave. From 6 to 8 p.m., the band Violet Wilder is performing. Food and drinks are available for purchase (no alcohol carry-ins allowed). The "lounge" takes place on the northernmost lawn area at Kemper Center. Picnic tables are available, and people are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Admission is free. For more information, go to kempercenter.com.
- All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week again, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.