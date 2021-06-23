Today's events for Wednesday, June 23

It’s Typewriter Day, celebrating this humble device. Actor Tom Hanks loves typewriters so much, he collects them. Kenosha has a connection to the typewriter: Christopher Latham Sholes, who invented the QWERTY keyboard (still used today), lived here and published the Kenosha Telegraph newspaper. On June 23, 1868, Sholes received a patent for his “Type-Writer” machine; it was the first commercially successful typewriter. He was also a politician, serving in state government. The next time you wonder why “t” is next to “y,” thanks Mr. Sholes.
Start your morning with the Kenosha Library System. An all-ages story time starts at 9:30 a.m. in Schulte Park, 4400 87th Place. “Miss Tessa” will lead the story time under the park’s picnic shelter from 9:30 to 10 a.m., followed by bubbles and music until 10:45 a.m. Visitors are also welcome to “climb aboard KPL’s Bookmobile or Book Truck to get or use your library card while at the park.” Admission is free. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair.
Strike up the band! The Kenosha Pops Concert Band, that is. The city’s band will be performing on the Sesquicentennial Band Shell in Pennoyer Park. The concert starts at 7 p.m. in the park, at Seventh Avenue and 35th Street. Tonight’s guest vocalist is longtime local radio host Lou Rugani. Admission is free. Audience members should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Park benches are also provided at the band shell.
Splish, splash! Kenosha’s two public swimming pools — at Anderson Park (8730 22nd Ave.) and Washington Park (1901 Washington Road) — are now open for the season. Pool hours are 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. (Closed on Mondays and the Fourth of July.) Also open are splash pads in Roosevelt Park (6801 34th Ave.), Schulte Park (4400 87th Place) and the Southport Marina Park (5901 Third Ave.). For information about daily fees and season passes, call the Department of Public Works at 262-653-4050.