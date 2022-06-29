 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's events for Wednesday, June 29

Mud Day

Getting your hands (and face and everything else) dirty is encouraged during the June 29 International Mud Day celebration at the Pringle Nature Center. 

 KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO

The Pringle Nature Center — located in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol — is hosting an International Mud Day Celebration from 2 to 4 p.m. today. Pringle will have Mud pits and lawn games to encourage young kids to enjoy some fun in the mud. (There will also be a sprinkler on site for cleaning up afterward.) Admission is free, and everyone is welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For more details, go to pringlenc.org/events.

Start your morning with the Kenosha Library System. An all-ages story time starts at 9:30 a.m. in Schulte Park, 4400 87th Place. Story time is 9:30 to 10 a.m., followed by bubbles and music until 10:45 a.m. Admission is free. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair.

The Kenosha Pops Concert Band continues its 100th season tonight on the band shell in Pennoyer Park, at 35th Street and Seventh Avenue at the lakefront. The Pops — performing “A Salute to the Big Bands and the 1940s” — will share the concert with the Hartland Community Band, which is performing a selection of tunes. Admission is free. Note: Bench seating is provided. Audience members may also bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week again, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.

