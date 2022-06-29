Today's events for Wednesday, June 29

The Pringle Nature Center — located in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol — is hosting an International Mud Day Celebration from 2 to 4 p.m. today. Pringle will have Mud pits and lawn games to encourage young kids to enjoy some fun in the mud. (There will also be a sprinkler on site for cleaning up afterward.) Admission is free, and everyone is welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For more details, go to pringlenc.org/events.

Start your morning with the Kenosha Library System. An all-ages story time starts at 9:30 a.m. in Schulte Park, 4400 87th Place. Story time is 9:30 to 10 a.m., followed by bubbles and music until 10:45 a.m. Admission is free. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair.

The Kenosha Pops Concert Band continues its 100th season tonight on the band shell in Pennoyer Park, at 35th Street and Seventh Avenue at the lakefront. The Pops — performing “A Salute to the Big Bands and the 1940s” — will share the concert with the Hartland Community Band, which is performing a selection of tunes. Admission is free. Note: Bench seating is provided. Audience members may also bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week again, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.

