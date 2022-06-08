Today's events for Wednesday, June 8

It’s National Best Friends Day, so put down this newspaper for a moment and hug your dog. We kid! Your best friend might be your cat, or your gerbil or even your spouse or another family member. Celebrate old friends, new friends and all your special pals today.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting a “Museum Munchkins” program from 9:30 to 10 this morning. The free program is designed to “get preschoolers excited about science and the world around them.” Today’s program is about Tyrannosaurus rex (soon to be on screen in the latest “Jurassic Park” movie). For more information, call 262-653-4140.

Also at the Kenosha Public Museum is the Transparent Watercolor Society’s annual exhibit, showcasing 80 paintings from the top transparent watercolor artists in the country. Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week again, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.

Looking for live music tonight? Mark Paffrath hosts the Union Park Tavern Open Mic from 8 to 11 every Wednesday night at the venue, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome. Enjoy!

