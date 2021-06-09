Today's events for Wednesday, June 9

It’s Donald Duck Day, celebrating one of the most iconic characters of the Disney franchise. It’s also the perfect excuse to trot out your best “Donald Duck voice” impression today. We hope someday to clear up a longstanding Donald Duck mystery: Why does Donald, who doesn’t wear pants, put a towel around his wait after after showering?
Head to the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave. for an outdoor Preschool Storytime at the Southwest Library Park. At 10 a.m., the half-hour program, with rhymes and songs, takes place in the park on the north side of the library parking lot. Admission is free. The program is aimed at 3- to 5-year-old children; bring a blanket or towel to sit on.
Play ball!!!!!! The Kenosha Kingfish continue their season tonight at Simmons Field, taking on the Madison Mallards. It’s also K-Town Bobber Appreciation Night, because Mallards players formed the K-Town Bobbers team in 2020 for the all-Kenosha season. Fans are encouraged to wear their Bobbers gear, and we’re hoping the Bobbers mascot — a beach ball named Bobby — makes an appearance. 6:05 p.m. For tickets and more information, go to Kingfishbaseball.com, call 262-653-0900, or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.
Looking to duck out of the heat today? The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is again hosting an exhibit featuring works by members of the Transparent Watercolor Society of America. This is the group’s annual national juried exhibition and showcases 80 paintings from the top transparent watercolor artists in the country. The show runs through July 31. Admission is free to the museum, open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. https://museums.kenosha.org/public/