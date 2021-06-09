Today's events for Wednesday, June 9

It’s Donald Duck Day, celebrating one of the most iconic characters of the Disney franchise. It’s also the perfect excuse to trot out your best “Donald Duck voice” impression today. We hope someday to clear up a longstanding Donald Duck mystery: Why does Donald, who doesn’t wear pants, put a towel around his wait after after showering?

Head to the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave. for an outdoor Preschool Storytime at the Southwest Library Park. At 10 a.m., the half-hour program, with rhymes and songs, takes place in the park on the north side of the library parking lot. Admission is free. The program is aimed at 3- to 5-year-old children; bring a blanket or towel to sit on.