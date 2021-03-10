Today's events for Wednesday, March 10

It's International Bagpipe Day — which will make you either rejoice or cringe. It seems that one either loves the pipes or hates the very idea of them. There is not much middle ground here; similar to people's stances on accordions, Donald Trump and pugs. The pipes, the pipes are calling ...
- With the weather warming up, it’s a great time to get out of the house. Enjoy a walk along Kenosha’s lakefront and then visit the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., which has a new display, featuring nine solo exhibitions with a variety of work by Wisconsin artists. Masks are required. The gallery is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free.
- And in Racine, the Wustum Museum of Fine Arts features “Watercolor Wisconsin.” The popular annual show runs through April 24 and showcases 98 works by 78 Wisconsin artists. Kenosha artists with works in this exhibit are Don Hinrichs, Diane Levesque, Carlotta Miller and Greg Uttech. The museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave., is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is free. For more details, go to ramart.org.
- Tune in tonight: Hosted by Wayne Brady, “Game of Talents” has contestants trying figure out the often bizarre hidden talents — such as spider wrangling and fire dancing — of the mystery performers before they demonstrate them. (8 p.m., Fox).