Today's events for Wednesday, March 17

It’s St. Patrick’s Day!!!!! — and if you can’t find corned beef and cabbage and green beer today, you’re not trying. We hear the Reuben sandwiches are going fast, too. Unfortunately, several longstanding holiday events, including the Kenosha Area Pipes and Drums Association’s annual “krawl,” have been canceled. You might still find your pot of gold today, but you’ll likely be doing it at home.
- The Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave., has live music from the Roundabouts starting at 7 p.m.
- As you can imagine, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are a very big deal at Ashling on the Lough, 125 56th St., an Irish pub and eatery. Doors open at 8 a.m. today for Irish breakfasts and then a “St. Patrick’s Day Menu,” served from noon to 10 p.m. Entertainment includes folk singer Jeff Ward from 9 a.m. to noon and the McNamara McCarthy School of Irish Dance Irish Dancers performing at 1 and 2 p.m. Note: The patio will be open if the weather is decent. Masks are mandatory unless drinking or eating.
- Other local spots that are usually hopping for the holiday include Coins Sports Bar, 1714 52nd St.; 58 Below, 504 58th St.; Spanky’s Bar & Grill, 2325 52nd St., where staffers call St. Patrick’s Day “our favorite day of the year”; and George’s Club Highview, 5305 60th St., which serves up corned beef and cabbage with red potatoes and carrots starting at 11 a.m. every St. Patrick’s Day.
- If you are staying in today and still want to celebrate all things Irish, tune in Turner Classic Movies, which is showing a host of Irish-themed movies today. The schedule includes the ultimate Irish film: “The Quiet Man,” starring John Wayne, airing at 7 tonight. The 1952 film co-stars Maureen O’Hara, Barry Fitzgerald and Ward Bond. It’s notable for the lush cinematography showing off the Irish countryside and a long, climactic, semi-comic fist fight.