Today's events for Wednesday, March 23:

Happy Puppy Day! As Snoopy told us decades ago, “Happiness is a warm puppy.” (In fact, that’s the title of “Peanuts” creator Charles M. Schulz’s first book, published in 1962.) There’s nothing cuter than a puppy, and there’s no better time than Puppy Day to support your local animal shelters. And to hug your own canine family members, of course.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting a “Museum Munchkins” program from 9:30 to 10 this morning. The free program is designed to “get preschoolers excited about science and the world around them.” Today’s program focuses on ocelets, a small wild cat native to the southwestern United States, Mexico, Central and South America. This is a free program, open to preschoolers with an adult. For more information, call 262-653-4140.

Looking for live music tonight? Mark Paffrath hosts the Union Park Tavern Open Mic from 8 to 11 every Wednesday night at the venue, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome. Enjoy!

The weather today is forecast to be cloudy and rainy. Which means it’s a great time to head inside for some colorful artwork. In Racine, the Wustum Museum of Fine Arts features “Watercolor Wisconsin,” running through April 23 and showcasing almost 100 works by Wisconsin artists. The museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave., is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is free. For more details, go to ramart.org.

Also in Racine, the Downtown Racine Art Museum has two new exhibits — “Precedents: Past Meets Present in Contemporary Glass” and “Fool the Eye: Addressing Illusion in Contemporary Art.” The museum, 441 Main St., is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is $5-$7. ramart.org.

