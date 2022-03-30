Today's events for Wednesday, March 30

It’s Take a Walk in the Park Day and, lucky us, there are plenty of wonderful parks to explore in this area. Of course, you’ll want to wear sturdy shoes (the ground is very wet!) and bundle up (it’s still March!). Check out the trails in Petrifying Springs Park, 4909 Seventh St. in Somers; Fox River Park, at the intersection of highways F and W in Silver Lake; Poerio Park on Kenosha’s northside, at 1401 16th Ave.; Prairie Springs Park, at highways 165 and H in Pleasant Prairie; Silver Lake Park, on County Highway F, about 8.5 miles west of I-94, just south of Highway 50; and Bristol Woods, off highways C and MB, west of I-94. To find out more about our local parks, get the new Kenosha County Parks app at kenoshacounty.org/parksapp.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting a “Museum Munchkins” program from 9:30 to 10 this morning. The free program is designed to “get preschoolers excited about science and the world around them.” Today’s program focuses on songbirds called shrikes. For more information, call 262-653-4140.

Also at the Kenosha Public Museum is the Kenosha Unified School District’s annual Student Art Exhibit, on display through April 24. The show features artwork created by students in all grade levels from all the KUSD schools. Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

Looking for live music tonight? Mark Paffrath hosts the Union Park Tavern Open Mic from 8 to 11 every Wednesday night at the venue, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome. Enjoy!

In Racine, the Downtown Racine Art Museum has two new exhibits — “Precedents: Past Meets Present in Contemporary Glass” and “Fool the Eye: Addressing Illusion in Contemporary Art.” The museum, 441 Main St., is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is $5-$7. ramart.org.

