Today's events for Wednesday (March 9)

It's Meatball Day, celebrating our favorite way to top spaghetti! You can also enjoy a meatball sandwich or top your morning bran flakes with the tasty balls of meat.
- The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting a “Museum Munchkins” program from 9:30 to 10 this morning. The free program is designed to “get preschoolers excited about science and the world around them.” Today’s program focuses on ants (the tiny insects, not the nice lady who sends you a check on your birthday). This is a free program, open to preschoolers with an adult. For more information, call 262-653-4140.
- Looking for live music tonight? Mark Paffrath hosts the Union Park Tavern Open Mic from 8 to 11 every Wednesday night at the venue, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome. Enjoy!
- The Kenosha Public Museum has reopened its Field Station. The children’s area on the first floor of the museum has been updated, with new art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.