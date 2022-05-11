Today's events for Wednesday, May 11

It’s Eat What You Want Day, which seems to be awfully close to No Diet Day, which we just celebrated. No matter; we’ll take any excuse to indulge our love of ice cream and nachos!

Today’s “Museum Munchkins” program goes on the road! The Kenosha Public Museum staff will present this program from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Northside Library, 1500 27the Ave. The free program is designed to “get preschoolers excited about science and the world around them.” Today’s program focuses on American Lions, an extinct subspecies of lion that lived in North America about 340,000 years ago. For more information, call 262-653-4140.

Looking for live music tonight? Mark Paffrath hosts the Union Park Tavern Open Mic from 8 to 11 every Wednesday night at the venue, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome. Enjoy!

At Carthage College this evening, students in the Music Theatre Workshop class are performing “Life is a Highway.” The show, 7:30 p.m. in the college’s Campbell Student Union Auditorium, is a cabaret about road trips, featuring “all the songs you love to sing on the road — from head bangers to guilty pleasures and beyond.” Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for seniors (55 and older) and $8 for students with a valid ID. Go to carthage.edu/tickets or call the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661.

