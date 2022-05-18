Today's events for Wednesday, May 18

It’s International Museum Day, which is a great time to check out our local venues, including the Kenosha Public Museum, Civil War Museum, Dinosaur Discovery Museum and Kenosha History Center. Online, you can tour museums from around the world. Google Arts & Culture offers free virtual tours of more than 2,000 museums, art exhibits and national parks at artsandculture.google.com. When you get to the website’s home page, you can scroll around for ideas (we like the “explore” option on the top of the page) on what to see or enter keywords into the search function. Enjoy.

Speaking of museums ... the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting a “Museum Munchkins” program from 9:30 to 10 this morning. The free program is designed to “get preschoolers excited about science and the world around them.” Today’s program is about grasshoppers. For more information, call 262-653-4140.

Also at the Kenosha Public Museum is the Transparent Watercolor Society’s annual exhibit, showcasing 80 paintings from the top transparent watercolor artists in the country. Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week again, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.

Looking for live music tonight? Mark Paffrath hosts the Union Park Tavern Open Mic from 8 to 11 every Wednesday night at the venue, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome. Enjoy!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.