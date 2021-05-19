Today's events for Wednesday, May 19

It’s May Ray Day, a time to celebrate the banishing of winter. (Though in Wisconsin, we’re pretty cautious about that ... it can snow at any time.) To celebrate, get out into the sun and enjoy the day. That’s the best way to celebrate May Ray Day ... wearing sunscreen, of course.

Head Downtown for some shopping and eating — and hop on the electric streetcars. The streetcar route takes riders along the Lake Michigan shore, through historic districts. Streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older; 50 cents for kids ages 5-12; and free for kids age 4 and younger. An all-day pass is $3.50. Stops include the Transit Center, 724 54th St.

Looking for live music tonight? Mark Paffrath hosts the Union Park Tavern Open Mic from 8 to 11 every Wednesday night at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome. Enjoy!

Tune in tonight: Big changes are in store for “The Conners” as the blue-collar sitcom wraps its third season. The finale delivers not one, but two, marriage proposals. Plus, Jackie uses her “Jeopardy!” infamy to her advantage. (8 p.m., ABC).

