Today's events for Wednesday, May 25

It’s World Wine Day, a great way to mark “hump day” as you head toward the holiday weekend.

Today’s “Museum Munchkins” program goes on the road! The Kenosha Public Museum staff will present this program from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Simmons Library, 711 59th Place. The free program is designed to “get preschoolers excited about science and the world around them.” Today’s program focuses on the giant ground sloth ... so you don’t have to hurry to get there! For more information, call 262-653-4140.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting the Transparent Watercolor Society’s annual exhibit, showcasing 80 paintings from the top transparent watercolor artists in the country. Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week again, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.

Looking for live music tonight? Mark Paffrath hosts the Union Park Tavern Open Mic from 8 to 11 every Wednesday night at the venue, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome. Enjoy!

