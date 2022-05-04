Today's events for Wednesday, May 4

“May the Fourth Be With You” on “Star Wars” Day. This holiday, which comes up every year on May 4th, is the perfect excuse to watch your favorite “Star Wars” film again and/or challenge your friends and family members to a friendly “Star Wars” trivia contest. On Disney+, you can stream enough “Star Wars” material to get you through a voyage around nearest star system. We do hope you at least get up and walk around periodically while watching all these “Star Wars” sagas. We wouldn’t want you looking like Jabba the Hutt.

Kenosha Tourism Week freebies continue today: Enjoy one free coffee at these three locations: The Buzz Café, one free small drip coffee (cream and sugar available). 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 5621 Sixth Ave. Harborside Common Grounds, one free large house blend coffee. 7 to 11 a.m. at 5159 Sixth Ave. The Daily Dose Café, one free 16-oz. coffee (hot or iced). 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 6010 40th Ave. For more details, go to visitkenosha.com.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting a “Museum Munchkins” program from 9:30 to 10 this morning. The free program is designed to “get preschoolers excited about science and the world around them.” Today’s program is about grasshoppers. For more information, call 262-653-4140.

Looking for live music tonight? Mark Paffrath hosts the Union Park Tavern Open Mic from 8 to 11 every Wednesday night at the venue, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome. Enjoy!

