Today's events for Wednesday, May 5

Break out the margaritas — it’s Cinco de Mayo! Today marks the commemoration of the Mexican army’s unlikely victory over the French forces in the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. Somehow, a military celebration has turned into a fiesta day. But we have no complaints; any excuse for a party (even one done over Zoom) is something worth celebrating.

Today is also “Revenge of the Fifth” ... a turn to the dark side for all of you who didn’t get enough “Star Wars” on May the Fourth. If you think you’d make a great Sith, spend some time today swinging those light sabers and vowing allegiance to Darth Vader and the rest of the baddies. The perfect film for viewing today is the 2005 “Star Wars” installment “Revenge of the Sith” (Episode III in the “Star Wars” timeline) but, really, anything “Star Wars” will do.

Kenosha Tourism Week continues with another free offer today: Free admission at Play Space. This is a family-owned indoor facility designed to provide open play for children, from crawling stage to 6 years old. The venue had its grand opening earlier this year at 2225 63rd St. Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.