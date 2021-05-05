 Skip to main content
Today's events for Wednesday, May 5
Today's events for Wednesday, May 5

Cinco de Mayo

10 Facts About Cinco de Mayo. 1. The holiday celebrates the 'Battle of Puebla' in 1862. 2. At Puebla, Mexico's army surprisingly defeated France's much larger forces. 3. Despite the victory, Mexico ended up losing the war against France. 4. Mexico began the holiday in 1862, but does not recognize it nationally anymore. 5. The U.S. adopted it in 1933 to strengthen its ties with Mexico. 6. It became a U.S. national holiday only as recently as 2005. 7. California has celebrated it since 1863. 8. The official dish of Cinco de Mayo is called 'mole poblano,' a sauce that includes chocolate. 9. Countries like Australia and Japan also celebrate Cinco de Mayo now as well. 10. The signature dance of Cinco de Mayo is called Baile folklórico and is normally performed with mariachi music

Break out the margaritas — it’s Cinco de Mayo! Today marks the commemoration of the Mexican army’s unlikely victory over the French forces in the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. Somehow, a military celebration has turned into a fiesta day. But we have no complaints; any excuse for a party (even one done over Zoom) is something worth celebrating.

Today is also “Revenge of the Fifth” ... a turn to the dark side for all of you who didn’t get enough “Star Wars” on May the Fourth. If you think you’d make a great Sith, spend some time today swinging those light sabers and vowing allegiance to Darth Vader and the rest of the baddies. The perfect film for viewing today is the 2005 “Star Wars” installment “Revenge of the Sith” (Episode III in the “Star Wars” timeline) but, really, anything “Star Wars” will do.

Kenosha Tourism Week continues with another free offer today: Free admission at Play Space. This is a family-owned indoor facility designed to provide open play for children, from crawling stage to 6 years old. The venue had its grand opening earlier this year at 2225 63rd St. Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tune in tonight: Tiffany Haddish returns as the host of the variety series “Kids Say the Darndest Things,” which moves to a different network. But some things never change: Her chats with children continue to yield honest, unpredictable and hilarious responses. (7 p.m., CBS).

