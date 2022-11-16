Today's events for Wednesday, Nov. 16

Start your day with breakfast from a drive-thru to celebrate Fast Food Day on Nov. 16 . For 24 hours, feel free to indulge your love of greasy food served in bags and, if you’re a kid, a free toy, too. Bring on that Big Mac, Nachos Belle Grande or Extra-Crispy KFC drumstick. Note: If you “celebrate” your own Fast Food Day every day, please disregard this message and eat a salad for a change.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting a “Museum Munchkins” program from 9:30 to 10 this morning. The free program is designed to “get preschoolers excited about science and the world around them.” Today’s program is about gorillas. For more information, call 262-653-4140.

Harmonix — a five-person a cappella group — will be performing holiday shows for six weeks at the Wyndham Garden-Kenosha Harborside Hotel, 5125 Sixth Ave., starting today. Performances are 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Thursday, 1:30 and 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday through Dec. 30. For tickets, go to the Happenings Magazine office, 1420 63rd St., call 262-564-8800 or log on at happeningsmag.com.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.

Looking for live music tonight? Mark Paffrath hosts the Union Park Tavern Open Mic from 8 to 11 every Wednesday night at the venue, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome. Enjoy!