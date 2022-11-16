 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Today's events for Wednesday, Nov. 16

Fast Food Day

Start your day with breakfast from a drive-thru to celebrate Fast Food Day on Nov. 16 . For 24 hours, feel free to indulge your love of greasy food served in bags and, if you’re a kid, a free toy, too. Bring on that Big Mac, Nachos Belle Grande or Extra-Crispy KFC drumstick. Note: If you “celebrate” your own Fast Food Day every day, please disregard this message and eat a salad for a change.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting a “Museum Munchkins” program from 9:30 to 10 this morning. The free program is designed to “get preschoolers excited about science and the world around them.” Today’s program is about gorillas. For more information, call 262-653-4140.

Harmonix — a five-person a cappella group — will be performing holiday shows for six weeks at the Wyndham Garden-Kenosha Harborside Hotel, 5125 Sixth Ave., starting today. Performances are 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Thursday, 1:30 and 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday through Dec. 30. For tickets, go to the Happenings Magazine office, 1420 63rd St., call 262-564-8800 or log on at happeningsmag.com.

People are also reading…

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.

Looking for live music tonight? Mark Paffrath hosts the Union Park Tavern Open Mic from 8 to 11 every Wednesday night at the venue, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome. Enjoy!

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Americans feel more grateful this year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert