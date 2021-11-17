Today's events for Wednesday, Nov. 17

It’s Take a Hike Day, and, if you do go for a walk today, bundle up! It’s beginning to feel a lot like November. Still, a brisk walk is always a good idea. Great places to walk in this area include Petrifying Springs County Park, on County Highway A; the Pike Trail, which runs about 10 miles along Lake Michigan, with access points all along the lakefront; Prairie Springs Park, at highways 165 and H in Pleasant Prairie; and Silver Lake Park, on County Highway F. Wherever you go, wear sturdy shoes and enjoy the fresh air and scenery.

Head to the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., for a free Museum Munchkins program this morning. The program is 9:30 to 10 a.m. and is geared toward preschoolers. Each week, the group explores a new theme with stories, songs, and activities using pieces from the museum’s collection.

Smile! The Pringle Nature Center, inside Bristol Woods County Park at 9800 160th Ave., is hosting a Photo Contest for National Recycling Day (Nov. 15) and National Take a Hike Day (Nov. 17). The contest runs through November. Here’s how to take part: Take a photo of yourself picking up a piece of litter in one of your favorite places to hike. One lucky winner will receive a free 2022 PNC family membership. Simply post a photo to Facebook or Instagram and tag PNC, or email your photo to Pringle by Nov. 30 to enter. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more details.

Looking for live music tonight? Mark Paffrath hosts the Union Park Tavern Open Mic from 8 to 11 every Wednesday night at the venue, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome. Enjoy!

