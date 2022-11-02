Today's events for Wednesday, Nov. 2

Today is Deviled Egg Day. If you’ve got some time to kill, you can spend hours online picking out a favorite recipe for the dish. All you need to do is hard boil some eggs, scoop out the yolk, mix the yolk with mayonnaise and spices and then re-stuff the egg with your mixture. However, there are too many variations to list, everything from adding mustard to curry powder. As a bonus: Eggs are a great source of protein. Now, get crackin’!

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting a “Museum Munchkins” program from 9:30 to 10 this morning. The free program is designed to “get preschoolers excited about science and the world around them.” Today’s program is about the vaquita, a species of porpoise that lives in the Gulf of California andis on the brink of extinction. For more information, call 262-653-4140.

Also at the Kenosha Public Museum: this week is your final chance to visit the Acrylic International Biennial Juried Exhibition 2022, with 45 paintings on display through Sunday. This is the debut of this new exhibit, which will continue at the museum, every other year. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday (closed holidays). Admission is free. For more information, go to KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.

Looking for live music tonight? Mark Paffrath hosts the Union Park Tavern Open Mic from 8 to 11 every Wednesday night at the venue, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome. Enjoy!