Today's events for Wednesday, Nov. 3

It’s Sandwich Day. We find a good turkey-and-avocado sandwich cures any problems, so make sure to eat a healthy lunch in addition to all that leftover Halloween candy you’re eating!
The Kenosha Public Library system is hosting the online program “Genealogy 101: How to Get Started on Your Genealogical Journey” from 6 to 7 this evening. Participants “will be guided through the basic steps of researching family history, learn about types of documents and records that can piece together a family member’s life, and discover resources researchers can use at home and in the library.” The free program is presented by Eleanor O. Brinsko of Carlon Genealogical Services. To sign up for a link, go to mykpl.info or call 262-564-6130. Also, print copies of the program are available, by request, at local libraries.
The Kenosha Public Museum has reopened its Field Station. The children’s area on the first floor of the museum has been updated, with new art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, call 262-653-4140 or log on at www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.