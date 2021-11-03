Today's events for Wednesday, Nov. 3

The Kenosha Public Library system is hosting the online program “Genealogy 101: How to Get Started on Your Genealogical Journey” from 6 to 7 this evening. Participants “will be guided through the basic steps of researching family history, learn about types of documents and records that can piece together a family member’s life, and discover resources researchers can use at home and in the library.” The free program is presented by Eleanor O. Brinsko of Carlon Genealogical Services. To sign up for a link, go to mykpl.info or call 262-564-6130. Also, print copies of the program are available, by request, at local libraries.