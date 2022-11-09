Today's events for Wednesday, Nov. 9

Happy National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day! You can spend the day sampling the various options for this American favorite. And, if you go to the Popeyes Friend Chicken app or popeyes.com, you can find out how to score a chicken sandwich combo and get another chicken sandwich for free (Nov. 9 only).

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting a “Museum Munchkins” program from 9:30 to 10 this morning. The free program is designed to “get preschoolers excited about science and the world around them.” Today’s program is about the star-nosed mole. For more information, call 262-653-4140.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.

Looking for live music tonight? Mark Paffrath hosts the Union Park Tavern Open Mic from 8 to 11 every Wednesday night at the venue, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome. Enjoy!