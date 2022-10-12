Todays' events for Wednesday, Oct. 12

The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., features the Southport Quilters’ Guild: “Quilting by the Lake,” along with the Women’s Journeys in Fibers Show and shows by the Area Artists and Kemper Center artists groups. Through Oct. 16. The Anderson Arts Center is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting a “Museum Munchkins” program from 9:30 to 10 this morning. The free program is designed to “get preschoolers excited about science and the world around them.” Today’s program is about ravens, those birds made famous by Edgar Allan Poe. For more information, call 262-653-4140.

Also at the Kenosha Public Museum: the Acrylic International Biennial Juried Exhibition 2022, with 45 paintings on display through Nov. 6. This is the debut of this new exhibit, which will continue at the museum, every other year. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday (closed holidays). Admission is free. For more information, go to KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.

Looking for live music tonight? Mark Paffrath hosts the Union Park Tavern Open Mic from 8 to 11 every Wednesday night at the venue, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome. Enjoy!