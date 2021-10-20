Today's events for Wednesday, Oct. 20

Go ahead and be a bit lazy today in honor of International Sloth Day. Couldn’t we all slow down a bit and enjoy life the way the slow-moving sloth does? You can also use this day to learn more about the animals and the organizations that work to help protect them (if you can fit that in between naps).
There are still a few spots available for In the Making: Yayoi Kusama Inspired Pumpkins (Ages 12-19), 6 to 8 tonight (Oct. 20) at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave. Participants will learn about artist Yayoi Kusama and create their own polka dot pumpkin to take home. Admission is free. Registration is required at www.mykpl.info/events.
It’s supposed to be pleasant weather today (and turning MUCH colder soon!) so why not head out in search of some fall color? Nearby places for great fall color viewing include Petrifying Springs County Park, on County Highway A, just west of G (30th Avenue) and just north of Highway E (12th Street); the Pike Trail, which runs about 10 miles along Lake Michigan, with access points all along the lakefront; Poerio Park on Kenosha’s northside, at 1401 16th Ave.; Prairie Springs Park, at highways 165 and H in Pleasant Prairie; Silver Lake Park, on County Highway F, about 8.5 miles west of I-94, just south of Highway 50; and Bristol Woods, off highways C and MB, west of I-94. Wherever you go, wear sturdy shoes and enjoy the fresh air and scenery ... it only gets colder from here!
You need to make these Halloween treats from TikTok
1. This fun take on Rice Krispie treats will go fast.
These single serving Rice Krispie treats from @halloweentheme101 use strawberry marshmallows and a mold to create a spooky brain shape. You can also use a little red food coloring if you’re not a fan of strawberry.
2. These s’mores brownies are boo-tiful.
This s’smores brownie recipe from @_sweetinfusiondesserts is easy enough to make with the help of young kids. The ghost Peeps on top make it perfect for a Halloween party.
3. These are the creepiest ladyfingers.
Ladyfingers are already begging for a Halloween take thanks the name, but TikTok creator @themodernnonna really went above and beyond on the ick-factor with these creepy biscuits.