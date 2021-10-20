 Skip to main content
Today's events for Wednesday, Oct. 20
Sloth Day

This guy is celebrating International Sloth Day!

A new study finds ancient sloths were much different than the tree-dwellers of today.

Go ahead and be a bit lazy today in honor of International Sloth Day. Couldn’t we all slow down a bit and enjoy life the way the slow-moving sloth does? You can also use this day to learn more about the animals and the organizations that work to help protect them (if you can fit that in between naps).

There are still a few spots available for In the Making: Yayoi Kusama Inspired Pumpkins (Ages 12-19), 6 to 8 tonight (Oct. 20) at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave. Participants will learn about artist Yayoi Kusama and create their own polka dot pumpkin to take home. Admission is free. Registration is required at www.mykpl.info/events.

It’s supposed to be pleasant weather today (and turning MUCH colder soon!) so why not head out in search of some fall color? Nearby places for great fall color viewing include Petrifying Springs County Park, on County Highway A, just west of G (30th Avenue) and just north of Highway E (12th Street); the Pike Trail, which runs about 10 miles along Lake Michigan, with access points all along the lakefront; Poerio Park on Kenosha’s northside, at 1401 16th Ave.; Prairie Springs Park, at highways 165 and H in Pleasant Prairie; Silver Lake Park, on County Highway F, about 8.5 miles west of I-94, just south of Highway 50; and Bristol Woods, off highways C and MB, west of I-94. Wherever you go, wear sturdy shoes and enjoy the fresh air and scenery ... it only gets colder from here!

Fall color in Petrifying Spring Parks in Somers on Oct. 7, 2021. 
