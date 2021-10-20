Today's events for Wednesday, Oct. 20

Go ahead and be a bit lazy today in honor of International Sloth Day. Couldn’t we all slow down a bit and enjoy life the way the slow-moving sloth does? You can also use this day to learn more about the animals and the organizations that work to help protect them (if you can fit that in between naps).

There are still a few spots available for In the Making: Yayoi Kusama Inspired Pumpkins (Ages 12-19), 6 to 8 tonight (Oct. 20) at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave. Participants will learn about artist Yayoi Kusama and create their own polka dot pumpkin to take home. Admission is free. Registration is required at www.mykpl.info/events.