Today's events for Wednesday, Oct, 26

October is a pumpkin-crazy month, so it’s only fitting that today is Pumpkin Day And the best way to celebrate is by eating a pumpkin spice doughnut! OK, maybe that’s just us. You can also celebrate by visiting a pumpkin farm and taking home a few pumpkins to decorate.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting a “Museum Munchkins” program from 9:30 to 10 this morning. The free program is designed to “get preschoolers excited about science and the world around them.” Today’s program is about bats! For more information, call 262-653-4140.

Also at the Kenosha Public Museum: the Acrylic International Biennial Juried Exhibition 2022, with 45 paintings on display through Nov. 6. This is the debut of this new exhibit, which will continue at the museum, every other year. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday (closed holidays). Admission is free. For more information, go to KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

Studio Moonfall, 5031 Seventh Ave., is hosting “Authtober,” with visits from local authors throughout this month. Participants can “ come and meet your favorite storyteller from a wide variety of genres.” From 5 to 7 p.m. today, Riley Preston will be meeting the public. The author events are free, and Studio Moonfall will have gift card giveaways every time there’s a guest author.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.

Looking for live music tonight? Mark Paffrath hosts the Union Park Tavern Open Mic from 8 to 11 every Wednesday night at the venue, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome. Enjoy!