Today's events for Wednesday, Oct. 27

It’s Black Cat Day, so show Mr. Whiskers some love! The holiday actually has a more serious side, too. It’s a way to remind people that the superstitions about black cats bringing bad luck are completely false. Sadly, black cats often stay in shelters longer waiting for a home, so if you’re looking for a feline companion, consider adopting a black cat.

The Halloween season means it’s time to visit area pumpkin patches:

Jerry Smith’s Pumpkin Farm — This Somers farm is a Kenosha area tradition and is open daily through October. Visitors will find hand-painted pumpkin characters along with hay rides, pony rides, a corn maze, a petting zoo and a “Giant Jumping Pillow.” www.smithpumpkinfarm.com.

Swan’s Pumpkin Farm — This huge pumpkin farm in Caledonia features all kinds of pumpkins and attractions. www.thepumpkinfarm.com.

Apple Holler — This very popular attraction in Yorkville has apple picking and a whole lot of family fun: train rides, a “crazy corn maze,” a petting zoo and kids games. There’s also plenty of food. At I-94 and Highway KR. www.appleholler.com.