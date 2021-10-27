Today's events for Wednesday, Oct. 27

It’s Black Cat Day, so show Mr. Whiskers some love! The holiday actually has a more serious side, too. It’s a way to remind people that the superstitions about black cats bringing bad luck are completely false. Sadly, black cats often stay in shelters longer waiting for a home, so if you’re looking for a feline companion, consider adopting a black cat.
The Halloween season means it’s time to visit area pumpkin patches:
Jerry Smith’s Pumpkin Farm — This Somers farm is a Kenosha area tradition and is open daily through October. Visitors will find hand-painted pumpkin characters along with hay rides, pony rides, a corn maze, a petting zoo and a “Giant Jumping Pillow.” www.smithpumpkinfarm.com.
Swan’s Pumpkin Farm — This huge pumpkin farm in Caledonia features all kinds of pumpkins and attractions. www.thepumpkinfarm.com.
Apple Holler — This very popular attraction in Yorkville has apple picking and a whole lot of family fun: train rides, a “crazy corn maze,” a petting zoo and kids games. There’s also plenty of food. At I-94 and Highway KR. www.appleholler.com.
The Kenosha Public Museum has reopened its Field Station. The children’s area on the first floor of the museum has been updated, with new art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, call 262-653-4140 or log on at www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.
The Racine Zoo’s is hosting a drive-thru “Halloween Glow” lights attraction, open dusk to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Oct. 31. The cost is $5 per person; free for children ages 2 years and younger. Enter the zoo at the 200 Goold St. gate entrance. This is a drive-through only experience; no walking is allowed. www.racinezoo.org/halloween-glow