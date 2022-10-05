Today's events for Wednesday, Oct. 5

It’s Bond, James Bond Day, celebrating the world-famous secret agent. Wait ... what? How does a spy remain effective when he’s known to everyone? You know how to celebrate: A “Goldfinger” marathon!

The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., features the Southport Quilters’ Guild: “Quilting by the Lake,” along with the Women’s Journeys in Fibers Show and shows by the Area Artists and Kemper Center artists groups. Through Oct. 16. The Anderson Arts Center is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting a “Museum Munchkins” program from 9:30 to 10 this morning. The free program is designed to “get preschoolers excited about science and the world around them.” Today’s program is about potoos, which are birds living in tropical Central and South America. They are sometimes called poor-me-ones, after their haunting calls. For more information, call 262-653-4140.

Also at the Kenosha Public Museum: the Acrylic International Biennial Juried Exhibition 2022, with 45 paintings on display through Nov. 6. This is the debut of this new exhibit, which will continue at the museum, every other year. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday (closed holidays). Admission is free. For more information, go to KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

It’s still early October, a beautiful time in Wisconsin (before it gets cold at the end of this week!). So ... get out there: Kenosha County hosts plenty of places to enjoy a bicycle ride. The Kenosha County Bike Trail runs from Anderson Park through Lake County in Illinois on the south, then from 35th Street on the north part of Kenosha County all the way through Racine County. Also, the Pike Trail runs about 10 miles along Lake Michigan, with access points all along the lakefront. Bonus: Use this trail to connect west to the Pike Trail at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.