Today's events for Wednesday, Sept. 29
World Heart Day

Expert Tips, for Trying Out, the Mediterranean Diet. CNN reports that the Mediterranean way of eating is considered one of the healthiest diets in the world. It focuses on fresh fruits and vegetables, nuts and seeds, healthy whole grains and extra-virgin olive oil. It focuses on fresh fruits and vegetables, nuts and seeds, healthy whole grains and extra-virgin olive oil. It also cuts out processed foods and red meats. Eating this way has been shown to reduce the risk for, diabetes, high cholesterol, dementia, memory loss, depression and breast cancer. It has also been linked to , stronger bones, a healthier heart, a longer life and weight loss. According to CNN, experts suggest replacing one meal a day with a plant- or grain-based choice. For breakfast, try Greek yogurt topped with fresh fruit, berries and a sprinkle of nuts. Grain- or legume-based salads help to raise blood sugar slowly, which gives your brain the energy it needs to make it through the day. Grain- or legume-based salads help to raise blood sugar slowly, which gives your brain the energy it needs to make it through the day. Nuts, which are a great source of heart-healthy polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats, make a great snack. . Nuts, which are a great source of heart-healthy polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats, make a great snack. . When it comes to meat, fish and other seafood are consumed at least twice a week. Both help to keep your brain healthy. . When it comes to meat, fish and other seafood are consumed at least twice a week. Both help to keep your brain healthy. . For dessert, try fresh fruit, whole, sliced or grilled. For dessert, try fresh fruit, whole, sliced or grilled

It’s World Heart Day, part of an international campaign to spread awareness about heart disease and stroke prevention. This is the perfect day to quit smoking, get exercising and start eating healthy — all in the name of keeping your ticker in good working order and improving the health and well being of people the world over.

Head to the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., to check out the current exhibits: “Selections From the Collections — Asian Art” (open through Nov. 7). Selections include prints and porcelain from the 19th and 20th centuries. “Selections From the Collections — Inuit Art” (open through March 6). The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org or 262-653-4140.

The Pringle Nature Center, located inside Bristol Woods County Park, at 9800 160th Ave., is hosting a “Pringle Talks” program this evening on preventing bird-window collisions. The free program is 6 to 7 p.m. Nature Center Chairman Barry Thomas and Hoy Audubon expert Rick Fare will educate participants on ways to protect our local bird species. Participants will also go home with their own free “bird saver” kit. The program, for ages 16 and older, is free. However, pre-registration is required. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events to register.

