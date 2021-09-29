Today's events for Wednesday, Sept. 29

It’s World Heart Day, part of an international campaign to spread awareness about heart disease and stroke prevention. This is the perfect day to quit smoking, get exercising and start eating healthy — all in the name of keeping your ticker in good working order and improving the health and well being of people the world over.

Head to the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., to check out the current exhibits: “Selections From the Collections — Asian Art” (open through Nov. 7). Selections include prints and porcelain from the 19th and 20th centuries. “Selections From the Collections — Inuit Art” (open through March 6). The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org or 262-653-4140.

The Pringle Nature Center, located inside Bristol Woods County Park, at 9800 160th Ave., is hosting a “Pringle Talks” program this evening on preventing bird-window collisions. The free program is 6 to 7 p.m. Nature Center Chairman Barry Thomas and Hoy Audubon expert Rick Fare will educate participants on ways to protect our local bird species. Participants will also go home with their own free “bird saver” kit. The program, for ages 16 and older, is free. However, pre-registration is required. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events to register.

