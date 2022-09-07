Today's events for Wednesday, Sept. 7

It’s Salami Day — and that’s no baloney! Or maybe it is. We’re no expert when it comes to such matters. Anyway, slice some up and enjoy on a Ritz cracker.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting a “Museum Munchkins” program from 9:30 to 10 this morning. The free program is designed to “get preschoolers excited about science and the world around them.” Today’s program is about blue whales, which are HUGE. For more information, call 262-653-4140.

It’s early September, which means students are back in school and the mornings are getting crisp, but there’s still time to get out to a free concert on the lakefront. Kemper Center’s Lakeside Lounge wraps up its 2022 season this evening with a performance by the Jill Plaisted Band. The concert takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. on the north lawn area on the Lake Michigan side of Kemper, 6501 Third Ave. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.