Today's events for Wednesday, Sept. 8

Live long and prosper on “Star Trek” Day! The best and easiest way to celebrate “Star Trek” Day is taking the time to watch the original series. So settle in, put together some Trek-themed snacks (Tang! The breakfast of astronauts!) and pull those Starfleet uniforms out of the closet.

Summerfest opens its second weekend on Thursday, but the fun starts tonight with another Wednesday Kickoff Concert, featuring the Jonas Brothers and Kelsea Ballerini at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Milwaukee’s lakefront. Note: A COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test result is required to attend the festival. For tickets and more information, go online to Summerfest.com.

Head to Lincoln Park tonight for the final Lincoln Park Live! concert this season. The Terry James Band will perform at 6 p.m., followed by Christopher’s Project — the Motown Revue at 7:30 p.m. The show takes place in the Lincoln Park Flower Gardens, 6900 18th Ave. The groups had been scheduled for Aug. 11, until severe storms forced a cancellation. Admission is free. Food and beverages are available for purchase.

“Blues and Twilight Jazz: The Kenosha County Suffrage Celebration,” celebrating the 100th anniversary (plus one) of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote, takes place on the grounds of the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. Local blues artist Ivy Ford performs at 7 p.m. There will also be fireworks. The grounds open at 6 p.m. Audience members should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. This celebration was rescheduled, due to storms on Aug. 24. Admission is free. Food and beverages are available for purchase.

