Today's events: Friday, Feb. 26

It’s Real Bread Week, running through Feb. 28 and celebrating the wonder of bread ... glorious, crusty bread! You can find great bread — and other carbs — among the many specials available for dining in or for takeout during Kenosha Restaurant Week, running through Sunday. Find more information online at VisitKenosha.com/RW.

Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theater is open for business, and a new movie opens today: the live action/animated film “Tom & Jerry,” based on the beloved cartoons. For tickets and more information, go to www.cinemark.com or call Tinseltown, 262-942-8537.

Local bowling centers are open and welcoming the public with different options at Guttormsen Recreation Center, 5411 Green Bay Road (262-658-8191); Surfside Bowl, 1015 Sheridan Road (262-552-8303); and Sheridan Lanes, 1120 80th St. (262-654-0411).

Other options for indoor winter fun include Monkey Joe’s, 4237 Green Bay Road (262-764-3866) and Action Territory, 12345 75th St. (www.actionterritory.com).

The Kenosha Comedy Club, located in the Wyndam Garden Hotel at 5125 Sixth Ave., has two shows this weekend featuring comedian Greg Schwem. He offers a “comedic take on the 21st century workplace and work/life balance.” He is also an author, nationally syndicated humor columnist, award-winning greeting card writer and creator of funnydadinc, voted one of the top “dad humor sites” of 2016. Shows are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday (Feb. 26-27). Tickets are $24 for two and are sold only in pairs to help with social distancing. Go to www.hap2it.com.

