Today's events (Jan. 10, 2021)
Today's events (Jan. 10, 2021)

split pea soup

January is Soup Month, which is the perfect way to warm up.

Soup’s on! January is Soup Month, which is the perfect time to break out of your chicken noodle rut and reach for something more exotic ... like chicken soup with dumplings! Remember: Chili counts as soup, especially during these gray winter days.

Here’s a great excuse to enjoy some chili — especially poured over tortilla chips: The NFL is showing three playoff games today, with one featuring one of our “local” teams, the Chicago Bears. Here’s the schedule: Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans (noon, ESPN and ABC); Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints (3:40 p.m., CBS); and Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (7:15 p.m., NBC). Get your spot on the couch ready now.

If you are looking to leave the house today, head out to a local hill for some sledding action. Popular sledding spots include Washington Park, 1821 Washington Road; Alford Park, 2901 Alford Drive; and Fox River Park, at the intersection of highways F and W in Silver Lake. Probably the most popular sledding hill is in Petrifying Springs Park, 4909 Seventh St. in Somers.

Tune in tonight: James Herriot’s adventures as a veterinarian in 1930s Yorkshire are given a colorful new adaptation for “All Creatures Great and Small.” Newcomer Nicholas Ralph makes his TV debut as the iconic country vet in this seven-part “Masterpiece” series based on the beloved stories. (8 p.m., PBS).

Burlington High School teacher suspended; allegedly directed students to watch video questioning election results
Burlington High School teacher suspended; allegedly directed students to watch video questioning election results

  • Updated

In a message to students from the teacher that was shared on social media, the teacher indicated he was planning to travel to Washington this week to protest President Trump's defeat.

Jeff Taff, a high school social studies teacher, told students that he was "standing up for election integrity," according to an online lesson plan shared on social media. The Burlington Area School District is investigating.

WisEye Morning Minute: Assembly Floor Session on COVID-19 Legislation

