Today's events (Jan. 11, 2021)

It’s Milk Day, which we heartily endorse here in America’s Dairyland. Drink up a glass in your favorite variety. We prefer chocolate milk, but don’t tell our mother!

Get some fresh air by heading out to a local hill for some sledding action. Popular sledding spots include Washington Park, 1821 Washington Road; Alford Park, 2901 Alford Drive; and Fox River Park, at the intersection of highways F and W in Silver Lake. Probably the most popular sledding hill is in Petrifying Springs Park, 4909 Seventh St. in Somers.

While a lot of movie theaters are closed across the country, Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theater — part of the Cinemark theater chain — is open. New movies include “News of the World,” a Western (remember those?) starring Tom Hanks; the thriller “Promising Young Woman,” starring Carey Mulligan; and, the biggest release this year, “Wonder Woman 1984.” For tickets and more information, go to www.cinemark.com or call Tinseltown, 262-942-8537.

Tune in tonight: Gridiron superiority is on the line in the College Football Playoff National Championship. No.1-seeded Alabama (12-0) takes on No. 3 Ohio State (7-0) in Miami. (7 p.m., ESPN).

