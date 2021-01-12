 Skip to main content
Today's events (Jan.12, 2021)
WEATHER - SLEDDNG AT PETS

Sledding at Petrifying Springs Park is a winter tradition in these parts. As long as there’s snow on the ground, get out there!

 KENOSHA NEWS file PHOTO

Get some fresh air by heading out to a local hill for some sledding action. Popular sledding spots include Washington Park, 1821 Washington Road; Alford Park, 2901 Alford Drive; and Fox River Park, at the intersection of highways F and W in Silver Lake. Probably the most popular sledding hill is in Petrifying Springs Park, 4909 Seventh St. in Somers.

The new exhibit “Defending the Union — Immigrant Soldiers in the Civil War” is open at the Kenosha Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave. (on the second floor). The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday–Saturday. General museum admission is free. 262-653-4141 or https://museums.kenosha.org/civilwar

While a lot of movie theaters are closed across the country, Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theater — part of the Cinemark theater chain — is open. New movies include “News of the World,” a Western starring Tom Hanks; the thriller “Promising Young Woman,” starring Carey Mulligan; and “Wonder Woman 1984.” For tickets and more information, go to www.cinemark.com or call Tinseltown, 262-942-8537.

Tune in tonight: The season premiere of “The Resident” finds Conrad and Nic preparing for their wedding day. Meanwhile, flashbacks to the early days of the COVID-19 crisis shine a light on the heroism of the doctors and the toll the virus took on everyone at Chastain Memorial. (7 p.m., Fox).

