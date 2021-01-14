Today's events (Jan. 14, 2021)

It’s Dress Up Your Pet Day ... or, as we call it at home, Try It and Lose a Finger Day! See if you can persuade Mr. Whiskers to wear his sweater today.

Escape the cold (and honor a former Kenoshan) by visiting the Kenosha Public Museum today. In August, the museum named its South Gallery the Ronald L. and Mary K. Ruble Gallery in honor of Ruble, a self-taught artist. As a young boy, he first became interested in art at the museum. Decades later, he donated his extensive print collection to the museum. An exhibit, open through Jan. 16, showcases prints by Ruble and other artists. Ruble, who died Jan. 2 at age 85, was thrilled to attend the opening of the exhibit in August. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Admission is free. 262-653-4141 or https://museums.kenosha.org

If you don’t mind the cold, head out to a local hill for some sledding action. Popular sledding spots include Washington Park, 1821 Washington Road; a wide, sloping hill just north of St. Peter Catholic Church, off of 30th Avenue at 21st Street; Alford Park, 2901 Alford Drive; and Fox River Park, at the intersection of highways F and W in Silver Lake. Probably the most popular sledding hill is in Petrifying Springs Park, 4909 Seventh St. in Somers.Tune in tonight: Kyra Sedgwick returns to series television in the sitcom “Call Your Mother.” She plays Jean, a lonely empty-nester mom whose children live thousands of miles away. Seeking a change, she decides her place is with her family and it’s time to reinsert herself into their lives. (8:30 p.m., ABC).

