Today's events (Jan. 15, 2021)

It’s Bagel Day AND Strawberry Ice Cream Day, so slather the sweet treat onto your breakfast bagel. Enjoy!
This is a great time to explore Bristol Woods County Park, home to the Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. Pringle is hosting a “Leave No Child Inside: Snow Day!” event Jan. 15-18. Visitors are welcome to “come out to Bristol Woods for family fun. Learn about winter animal tracks, help us locate a certain famous snowman’s missing items on a scavenger hunt and more.” These self-guided activities are free and will be posted at the front door of Pringle Nature Center throughout the weekend. For more information, visit www.pringlenc.org/events.
Also at Pringle, snowshoes are available to reserve. Timeslots are 10 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Reservations must be made by 4 p.m. the day before the rental time; no walk-ins are available. Snowshoes are $5 per person (free for Friends of Pringle members). To reserve snowshoes or get more information, visit www.pringlenc.org/rentals. Also, follow Pringle on Instagram or Facebook for weekly timeslot announcements.
The Kenosha Comedy Club, located in the Wyndam Garden Hotel at 5125 Sixth Ave., has two shows this weekend featuring headliner Andy Beningo. Shows are 8 p.m. Jan. 15 and 16. Tickets are $24 for two and are sold only in pairs to help with social distancing. Go to www.hap2it.com.
Party rock band Royal Bliss has been through the area several times over the past decade or so. The band will be performing unplugged shows tonight (and Saturday) at Route 20 up in Sturtevant. The Salt Lake City-based band is a relentless touring act, having performed with Kid Rock and Buckcherry, along with many others. Royal Bliss performs starting at 7 tonight at Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave. in Sturtevant.