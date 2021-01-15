Today's events (Jan. 15, 2021)

It’s Bagel Day AND Strawberry Ice Cream Day, so slather the sweet treat onto your breakfast bagel. Enjoy!

This is a great time to explore Bristol Woods County Park, home to the Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. Pringle is hosting a “Leave No Child Inside: Snow Day!” event Jan. 15-18. Visitors are welcome to “come out to Bristol Woods for family fun. Learn about winter animal tracks, help us locate a certain famous snowman’s missing items on a scavenger hunt and more.” These self-guided activities are free and will be posted at the front door of Pringle Nature Center throughout the weekend. For more information, visit www.pringlenc.org/events.

Also at Pringle, snowshoes are available to reserve. Timeslots are 10 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Reservations must be made by 4 p.m. the day before the rental time; no walk-ins are available. Snowshoes are $5 per person (free for Friends of Pringle members). To reserve snowshoes or get more information, visit www.pringlenc.org/rentals. Also, follow Pringle on Instagram or Facebook for weekly timeslot announcements.