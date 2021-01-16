Today's events (Jan. 16, 2021)

This is a great time to explore Bristol Woods County Park, home to the Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. Pringle is hosting a “Leave No Child Inside: Snow Day!” event through Jan. 18. Visitors are welcome to “come out to Bristol Woods for family fun. Learn about winter animal tracks, help us locate a certain famous snowman’s missing items on a scavenger hunt and more.” These self-guided activities are free and will be posted at the front door of Pringle Nature Center throughout the weekend. For more information, visit www.pringlenc.org/events.
Also at Pringle, snowshoes are available to reserve. Timeslots are 10 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Reservations must be made by 4 p.m. the day before the rental time; no walk-ins are available. Snowshoes are $5 per person (free for Friends of Pringle members). To reserve snowshoes or get more information, visit www.pringlenc.org/rentals. Also, follow Pringle on Instagram or Facebook for weekly timeslot announcements.
Looking for live music tonight? Kenosha Creative Space is hosting an “Into the Space” live stream starting at 7 p.m. Check out the Facebook pages of Kenosha Creative Space and the performers for links. Hattrix, 2425 60th St., is hosting Mid Winter Metal Mayhem, with five bands. The Good Ole Boys show perform tonight at 58 Below, 504 58th St. (Also on the bill is MacKenzie Knight.) And Terry James and the Blue Flames perform starting 8 tonight at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave.
The Kenosha Comedy Club, located in the Wyndam Garden Hotel at 5125 Sixth Ave., has an 8 p.m. show featuring headliner Andy Beningo. Tickets are $24 for two and are sold only in pairs to help with social distancing. Go to www.hap2it.com.