Today's events (Jan. 18, 2021)

While many offices are closed today in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Kenosha Public Library branches are open. Library staffers said being open to everyone today helps honor King’s “commitment to equity and justice” by providing “free access to the world of ideas on this important day.” The Simmons branch, 711 59th Place, is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; the Uptown branch, 2419 63rd St., is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and the Northside branch, 1500 27th St., and Southwest branch, 7979 38th Ave., are open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. For more information, call 262-564-6100 or log on at www.mykpl.info/
Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theater — part of the Cinemark theater chain — is celebrating Cinemark Popcorn Fest. The specials run through Jan. 24. During Popcorn Fest, visitors receive $2 off any size popcorn at all Cinemark locations. Also, 21 Cinemark moviegoers will win free popcorn for a year. (For a chance to win that popcorn, log on and play a game at Cinemark.com/popcorn once a day from Jan. 18-20.) And if you want to enjoy movie popcorn at home, Cinemark theaters are selling Cinemark Pack-a-Pop to-go popcorn, with the equivalent of three large popcorns for $10. For tickets and more information, go to www.cinemark.com or call Tinseltown, 262-942-8537.
This is a great time to explore Bristol Woods County Park, home to the Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. Pringle is hosting a “Leave No Child Inside: Snow Day!” event through today. Visitors are welcome to “come out to Bristol Woods for family fun. Learn about winter animal tracks, help us locate a certain famous snowman’s missing items on a scavenger hunt and more.” These self-guided activities are free and will be posted at the front door of Pringle Nature Center. For more information, visit www.pringlenc.org/events.
Tune in tonight: As a new season of “9-1-1” begins, it’s utter chaos when the Hollywood Reservoir dam breaks. Bobby and the 118 race into action to save passengers on a city bus that has crashed into a building. Meanwhile, Maddie must locate, then rescue, a trapped cyclist, and Athena helps an agoraphobic woman evacuate her home. (7 p.m., Fox).