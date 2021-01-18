Today's events (Jan. 18, 2021)

While many offices are closed today in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Kenosha Public Library branches are open. Library staffers said being open to everyone today helps honor King’s “commitment to equity and justice” by providing “free access to the world of ideas on this important day.” The Simmons branch, 711 59th Place, is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; the Uptown branch, 2419 63rd St., is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and the Northside branch, 1500 27th St., and Southwest branch, 7979 38th Ave., are open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. For more information, call 262-564-6100 or log on at www.mykpl.info/

Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theater — part of the Cinemark theater chain — is celebrating Cinemark Popcorn Fest. The specials run through Jan. 24. During Popcorn Fest, visitors receive $2 off any size popcorn at all Cinemark locations. Also, 21 Cinemark moviegoers will win free popcorn for a year. (For a chance to win that popcorn, log on and play a game at Cinemark.com/popcorn once a day from Jan. 18-20.) And if you want to enjoy movie popcorn at home, Cinemark theaters are selling Cinemark Pack-a-Pop to-go popcorn, with the equivalent of three large popcorns for $10. For tickets and more information, go to www.cinemark.com or call Tinseltown, 262-942-8537.